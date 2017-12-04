A potential rise in taxi rates is on the table for tonight's meeting of Thunder Bay City Council.

Seija Sekhon of Diamond Taxi is expected to make a deputation asking councillors to authorize an increase in taxi rates in the city.

In her letter requesting the deputation, Sekhon says rates have not increased in nearly 10 years. Meanwhile, gas prices continue to rise, and the minimum wage will be increasing in the new year.

Sekhon does not say how much she'd like to see rates rise in her letter, and she couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

School crossing closure proposed

Also Monday, council will hear a recommendation from administration that would see the school crossing guard located at Walsh Street East and Selkirk Street South permanently removed.

Administration says that crossing is utilized by few children; in addition, a pedestrian crossover was recently installed in the area.

There was no objecting to the proposed removal from either Thunder Bay police, nor the principal of St. Elizabeth School.

Rodent prevention

Finally, council will also hear a proposal that would see the city contribute $5,000 to an educational campaign aimed at helping city residents control Thunder Bay's rat population.

The project would be run in partnership with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, and would educate residents on steps they can take to prevent and manage rats on their property.

The city doesn't run a formal rodent control program; rather, by-law and public health officers enforce property standards and public health by-laws as a way to address rodent control issues.