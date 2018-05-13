Barn destroyed in Copenhagen Road fire

Sparks from an open-air brush burning were the cause of a fire that saw a barn on Copenhagen Road destroyed on Friday evening, Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services said.

Firefighters were called to the residence in the 500 block of Copenhagen Road, north of Thunder Bay, at about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Responding firefighters from the Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services reported heavy smoke as they approached the scene, and requested help from the East Gorham fire department.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a barn on the property fully engulfed in flame, a media release states.

The barn was close to a residential dwelling, and the fire had spread into the surrounding bush and grass.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the bush fire, and worked to stop the spread of the barn fire to nearby structures.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 9:30 p.m., and fully extinguished at about 10:45 p.m.

The Shuniah fire department said the cause was determined to be sparks from an open-air brush pile burn taking place on the property, which caused sparks that landed on the roof of the barn, igniting it.