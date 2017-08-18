A 20-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges in connection with a convenience store robbery on the city's south side on Thursday night.

Police said in a media release that a male armed with a baseball bat entered Alley`s Corner Variety on Franklin Street South at about 7:30 pm.

He demanded money and fled the scene.

Information received by police, however, led to the arrest of the accused about three hours later at a Moodie Street East apartment.

The man has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, wearing a disguise with intent and failing to comply with a recognizance. He remains in custody pending a court appearance.