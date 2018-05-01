Skip to Main Content
Police search for suspect in convenience store robbery

Thunder Bay police are searching for a male suspect after a north-side convenience store was robbed early Tuesday morning.

Male took cash from Red River Road Mac's, police say

Thunder Bay police are searching for a suspect after a Mac's store was robbed Tuesday morning. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Police said the male entered the Mac's on Red River Road at about 1:30 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

He left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries.

The suspect had his face covered, and was wearing a grey hoodie with Toronto written on the front, grey pants and brown shoes.

He's also described as being about six feet and four inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

