The President of Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont., Jim Madder, has announced he will be stepping down at the end of 2018.

According to a written release from the college on Tuesday, Madder informed Confederation's Board of Governors of his decision early that morning during a scheduled board retreat.

"President Madder's vision and leadership have deeply contributed to the growth of Confederation College," George Patterson, the board chair, stated in Tuesday's release.

"His true legacy though, will be defined by his commitment to providing access and success for all learners," Patterson added.

Madder was appointed on July 1, 2011 as the college's fifth president and his contract was renewed for a second five-year term in 2016.

He spent a total of six and half years as president of Confederation College, which has campuses in Thunder Bay, and several other communities across northwestern Ontario.

Madder will officially step down on Dec. 31, 2018.

The release said college officials, with the help of the board of governors, hope to begin the search for Madder's successor soon.