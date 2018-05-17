Skip to Main Content
Confederation College kicks off $5M, three-year capital campaign

Confederation College's new TEC Hub building is getting ready to open its doors to students.

Money raised will go to new equipment for college's new TEC Hub building

L-R Kathleen Jones, Tbaytel VP of sales, marketing and communication, Amy Meunier, TBaytel's director of marketing and communication, Jim Madder, president of Confederation College, and Don Campbell, TEC Campaign volunteer. The group was at the college Thursday to kick off the TEC Campaign, which will help purchase new equipment for the college's TEC Hub building. (Confederation College/Submitted)

Confederation College's new TEC Hub building is getting ready to open its doors to students, and the college is looking for community support as it finishes up the process.

Thursday, the college kicked off it's $5 million, three-year TEC Campaign, which will help purchase new equipment for the building, located on the college's Thunder Bay campus.

"We have the funding to build the building, and we are moving our existing equipment into the building as well," college president Jim Madder said. "But this will allow us to buy new equipment, to renew and upgrade our existing equipment."

The $19-million TEC Hub — short for Technology, Education and Collaboration — will house the college's engineering technology and aerospace manufacturing programs, as well as skilled trades training. It's an extension of the college's McIntyre Building.

Thursday's campaign launch was kicked off by a $200,000 contribution from Tbaytel.

"The college's priorities align directly with Tbaytel's," said Amy Meunier, Tbaytel's director of marketing and communication. "The building of the TEC Hub is really surrounding technology and innovation, and that is one of the main focuses of Tbaytel as well."

Madder said construction on the TEC Hub will be complete this summer, and it will begin hosting classes in the fall.

