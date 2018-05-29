Confederation College partners with Saskatchewan Polytechnic to 'improve graduation' for Indigenous learners

Confederation College will be working with Saskatchewan Polytechnic for the next five years to build on each other's best practices when it comes to encouraging more Indigenous students to enrol in post-secondary education.

"We have long endeavoured to contribute to the advancement of Indigenous education," Confederation College president Jim Madder said in a written release. "This partnership will enable us to further support our Indigenous and other learners, while sharing with and learning from equally committed colleagues."

Led by S. Brenda Small, the vice-president for the Centre for Policy and Research in Indigenous Learning at Confederation College, the two schools will share ideas, resources and best practices.

"They do wonderful work in terms of supporting their Indigenous learners as they make the transition to their post-secondary institution and further to that, they've got a way of tracking and monitoring the academic success of their learners," Small told CBC News. "So we were keen to learn more about that and possibly adopt some practices."

From special ceremonies throughout the year that recognizes a student's academic success to building a support system around a student who may need extra help, Small says this partnership between the two schools will hopefully help improve graduation rates among Indigenous students.

"Indigenous students find success at Sask Polytech," said Sask Polytech president and CEO, Larry Rosia. "Indigenous Student Success Strategy builds on efforts that trace their beginnings to more than a decade ago. We look forward to sharing our learning with Confederation College."