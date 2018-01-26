Confederation College has announced it is suspending three programs starting this fall due to declining enrolment or poor job prospects for graduates.

College president Jim Madder said Friday the college would eliminate its Civil Engineering Technology and Child and Youth Care programs because not enough students were registering each year and too many were dropping out.

It's cancelling its Power Engineering Technician program because there are no longer sufficient work placement opportunities for graduates.

Confederation College president Jim Madder said the college doesn't anticipate any layoffs due to the discontinued programs. He said staff will likely transfer to other programs and departments. (Jody Porter/CBC)

The college will support students currently enrolled in the first or second year of the programs to complete their studies, Madder said in a news release.

Faculty and staff will most likely transfer to other programs or departments rather than facing layoffs, he added.

The college will now look at potential opportunities to renew the programs, Madder said.