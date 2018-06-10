Thunder Bay, Ont. police seek suspect who attempted to grab female college student

Thunder Bay police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to grab a female student on the Confederation College campus last week.

In a media release, police said the incident occurred between the hours of 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5. A female student was walking on a concrete path between the Shuniah Building's main entrance and the school's "F" parking lot, when she was approached by a man.

The man asked her to accompany him, and when she refused, attempted to grab her, police said.

The student was able to evade the man, and run to the college for assistance.

The suspect is described as having a beard, black hair, dark-coloured eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm.

He was wearing dark pants and a light-coloured sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.