Full-time faculty at Thunder Bay's Confederation College faculty have filed about 45 grievances over their workload during the last two weeks as they try to make up time lost during this fall's strike, the president of their union local said.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 732 president Rebecca Ward said the colleges have not revised faculty schedules since the strike ended on November 20. As a result, they're still allowed only to work 44 hours per week despite missing five weeks' worth of classes due to the strike.

Meanwhile, faculty are working more than their allocated 44 hours per week, with no compensation or accommodation for extra time they put in (no overtime, Ward said, is being paid).

"Things are not going well at all," Ward said. "Unfortunately, we've returned to much of the same working conditions that led to the strike."

The strike came to an end after the province passed back-to-work legislation, known as Bill 178. A new collective agreement hasn't yet been reached — OPSEU and the College Employer Council will go into arbitration to negotiate a new deal — so, according to Bill 178, the faculty and colleges are to operate under the the terms of the previous agreement, which expired in September.

Schedules not revised

Ward said that agreement is not being adhered to, however.

"We are having to recover our semester and make up time for the five weeks' work stoppage, without having that time recognized," she said.

She said faculty members are given their schedules six weeks prior to the start of a semester. It includes everything from their classes to the number of students and coordinator duties. However, that schedule has not been revised to take the strike into account.

Neither have the been revised to accommodate the extended fall semester; normally concluding on December 15, the colleges have pushed the semester's end date back to January 23.

Under the existing schedules, Ward said faculty "workloads technically end" on December 15.

"Come the 15th, we will be in a far more stressful situation than we are today," she said. "Our hope is that the college system will recognize the need to abide by the collective agreement, and assign workload appropriately, so that we can get students through this semester successfully."

Ward said in a regular semester, the union may see one or two workload-related grievances filed, with another one or two potentially filed for other, non-workload-related reasons.

International student concerns

She said other faculty at other Ontario colleges are experiencing similar issues; some of the province's larger colleges, she said, have already had 100 workload grievances filed.

More than 12,000 faculty from Ontario's public colleges participated in the strike this fall. About 150 of them work at Confederation College.

Another issue of concern for the faculty is the college's international student schedule.

Ward said the extended semester doesn't apply to international students — their fall semester will end on December 15.

"It cannot be extended, their travel dates are pre-arranged, they're going back, they were only here for one semester," Ward said. "In those cases, even though direct requests have been made for faculty members to set up additional class time, additional lab work time, additional ... individual student-to-student support to get these students through, the college has denied the requests for overtime in order to complete the work."

Ward said it's "next to impossible" to get those students through the semester's remaining work by December 15 if extra time is not authorized. The concern, she said, is those students will fail or withdraw from their classes as a result.

Confederation College president Jim Madder said this week that some students at the school have dropped out in the wake of the strike; it's unclear if they were international students.

Ward said as far as the new agreement goes, an arbitrator has been chosen, and that process is expected to begin "very soon." The two sides have 90 days since the end of the strike to reach a new deal.