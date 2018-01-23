Students and employees at Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont. are celebrating a job well done after raising over $59,000 for the United Way and it's Stock the Bank program — an internal campaign that supports the College's Emergency Student Fund and the Food Bank.

Officials at the school released a written statement on Monday saying that the college raised $15,130 for United Way's funded agencies, $16,940 for student awards at Confederation College and $27,250 for Stock the Bank. In addition to the financial donation, Confederation College students and employees also collected nearly 4000 food bank items.

"I am consistently amazed, but never surprised at how much is raised through this campaign each year," President of Confederation College, Jim Madder stated in Monday's statement.

This year they donated a total of $59,320 and money for the campaign was raised through events such as the Business students' upcycled product sales, employee donations of an hour's pay, fundraising and food collection competitions between departments.

The College also received provinical recognition for their partnership with their Student Union and was granted the College Student Alliance's Landmark Award.

"At Confederation College it's clear we have big hearts and believe in building a positive community culture," said Jodi Alfonso, President of the Student Union.

She also stated that this year's partnership between the student union and Confederation College has earned them provincial recognition from the College Student Alliance (CSA) as they were given the Landmark Award.

"This award is the most prestigious to be granted by the CSA," Alfonso said, "for us to be recognized by those same colleges for doing something extraordinary is a true honour."

The United Way provides financial support to 29 local agencies and over 59 different human service programs to the community.