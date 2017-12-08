Confederation College has launched a new program aimed at training students for careers in digital and social media.

The Digital Media Production program will teach students to write, edit, shoot video, and tell stories. It will also teach marketing skills.



Graduates could work anywhere from traditional media outlets to new media companies and corporate marketing departments, said Michele McManus, the program coordinator.



"I hope that they, within the next three to five years, are communication directors, social media marketers, cinematographers—that they're creating documentaries that impact people and change people's lives," McManus said.

Confederation College faculty member Steve Robinson poses with promotional material for the college's new Digital Media Production program. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

The program grew from the remains of the college's broadcasting program, which was placed on hiatus last year.

Faculty were given a blank canvas to craft the new program, McManus said, and they were free to use the college's research department to inform their choices.

They surveyed alumni and conducted focus groups with industry to figure out where the jobs are for today's media producers, she added. Then they identified the skills needed to do those jobs and designed the program accordingly.

Students studying digital media production will join those in the Interactive Media Development program for the first semester, getting introductions to graphics, 3D animation, storytelling and storyboard development, McManus said.

Classes begin next fall

The second semester will focus on journalistic ethics and accountability and will teach basic journalistic skills such as interviewing, blogging and live streaming.

The third semester will focus on more in-depth storytelling through documentary-making, McManus said.

In the final semester, she'd like to see students team up with community partners to design campaigns around issues such as bullying, she added.

Classes for the new program begin next fall.

The college is accepting applications now.

