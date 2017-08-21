Thunder Bay City Council is expected to vote Monday night on awarding a $1-million tender that would see renovations done to the members locker rooms and pool deck at the Canada Games Complex.

If the work goes ahead, the saunas and whirlpools in the men's and women's locker rooms would be shut down. Instead, new public saunas, showers, and a family spa would be constructed on the complex pool deck.

Donna Perrault, the city`s supervisor of aquatics and wellness, said the changes are needed for a number of reasons, including public safety, since currently, the saunas and whirlpools are somewhat isolated.

"We want to bring it out on deck for more safety," she said. "Also, the whirlpools have been there for 35 years, and they're very difficult to keep running."

In addition, Perrault said the new saunas and spa would be more accessible.

Work could begin next month

If approved, Perrault said work could start as early as September, and would likely take about 16 weeks.

"The facility will be open as regular," she said. "We just won't have a whirlpool or sauna during that time."

"Programs will run as usual."

Administration is recommending council award the tender to Man-Shield Construction.

The city put the project out to tender last year, as well, Perrault said, but all the bids came in over budget.