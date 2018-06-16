Thunder Bay embraces 2018 Commuter Challenge

It was a busy June for Thunder Bay's active commuters.

As of Friday morning, the city was in second place in Ontario for this year's Commuter Challenge, although the results can still change, as participants have until June 16 to log their activities.

The challenge encourages people to commute in environmentally ways, such as carpooling, walking, biking, taking public transit, or working from home, said Adam Krupper, the City of Thunder Bay's mobility coordinator.

"I think there's a general movement in Thunder Bay where people do want to get more active, they want to get healthier," Krupper said. "And people are actually making those changes. They're choosing to actually take steps to be healthier, which is really exciting."

In Thunder Bay, 82 workplaces and 939 individuals participated in this year's Commuter Challenge.

'Feather in our cap'

As of Friday, more than 43,300 kilometres had been logged, and 7,631 kilograms of carbon dioxide avoided, the city's page on the Commuter Challenge website stated.

"It's a great feather in our cap," Krupper said. "It says that our transit system's improving, our multi-use trails are improving, people are getting to know each other, getting to know their co-workers, and getting together and carpooling a little better."

"It shows that we're developing as a community in a really positive direction."

Krupper said there will be prizes for some of Thunder Bay's Commuter Challenge participants. The prize winners will be announced on June 19.