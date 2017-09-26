The City of Thunder Bay is accepting nominations for the 2017 Mayor's Community Safety Awards, which are given each year to individuals or groups who are working to make the city a safer place.

The awards will be handed out at the Nov. 6, 2017 meeting of Thunder Bay City Council, and fall into three categories:

Community Hero Award

Young Leader Award

Outstanding Community Project Award (up to four community project awards may be presented).

"We are proud to once again present these awards," Jeff Upton, chair of the city's Crime Prevention Council, said in a media release. "It is important for us to recognize those who are making a difference in our community. First of all, they deserve that recognition, and second, showcasing their work inspires others to make a difference in their own way."

The nomination period officially opened on Sept. 25. The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. on October 6, 2017.

"Each year, when the nominations for the Mayor's Community Safety Awards start coming in, we are inspired by the commitment and dedication of our community members and organizations that work to make our city a better place, and safer for everyone," Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs said in a media release.

"The people who call Thunder Bay home, and the work they do to make their city a better place for everyone, are nothing short of amazing. I am proud to share Thunder Bay with them. I look forward to learning more about them."

Nomination forms are available at thunderbay.ca/crimeprevention.