Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say three men have been arrested and charged after a reported robbery at an East End business Wednesday evening.

One man entered The Commissary around 7:30 p.m. wearing a balaclava that covered his face, pointed a syringe at the clerk and demanded money, police said in a written release issued Thursday afternoon.

The man reportedly left the store after taking some cash, and was seen running into a McLaughlin Street home with two other men.

Officers went to the apartment, police said, and a subsequent investigation identified the three men, aged 56, 47 and 41.

They've all been charged with robbery. The 41-year-old man has also been charged with two counts of breach of probation.

Police said they appeared in court Thursday morning and were remanded into custody.