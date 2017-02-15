A two-vehicle collision on Highway 102 in the Thunder Bay area Wednesday afternoon has closed the road.

In a written release issued by Ontario Provincial Police, officials said the crash between a transport truck and another vehicle happened around 12:55 p.m., between Dog Lake Road and Shirley Road.

COLLISION: Hwy102 b/t Shirley Rd and Dog Lake Rd #ThunderBay - 2 vehicles, debris across roadway. Emergency services on scene. ^jt — @OPP_COMM_NWR

In another release on Wednesday, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said the collision involved a transport and an SUV, which had six people inside. Both vehicles reportedly ended up in the ditches on opposite sides of the road.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to extract people from the SUV, the fire service said, adding that multiple people were taken to hospital.

Both lanes of the highway remained closed as of 4:20. p.m. The route will remain closed until the on-scene investigation is complete, according to the OPP.

Provincial and Thunder Bay city police, as well as firefighters and paramedics were all called to the scene, fire officials said.