A four-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Eabametoong First Nation, about 385 km northeast of Thunder Bay.

Issac Waboose was killed when struck by a vehicle on January 1.

Nishnawbe Aski Police said they received a call about a pedestrian being struck around 6:25 p.m. They transported Waboose to the nursing station, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are currently investigating, with assistance from provincial police.

Anyone who can provide additional information about this incident, is asked to contact Sergeant Jason Gatto at 807-738- 3037.