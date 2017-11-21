Students returning to class Tuesday at Ontario's public colleges will be eager to learn more about what effect the five-week-long labour stoppage will have on assignment due-dates, according to the head of the student union at Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Students returned to class in the northwestern Ontario city Tuesday morning after back-to-work legislation was tabled by the province on Sunday, bringing to an end a strike by faculty represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union. The work stoppage started Oct. 16.

"I think once we all get back into that routine of heading back to our classes, understanding when our assignment due dates are, when our test dates are, I think that'll put us back at ease," said Jodi Afonso, the president of the student union at Confederation College.

"I know it will for myself, anyway."

Students are expected to learn more about how the rest of their remaining first semester will look over the course of the week. Confederation College already announced this year's Christmas break will run from Dec. 23, 2017 to Jan. 3, 2018, with the fall semester finishing on Jan. 23.

The winter semester will begin Jan. 29, and end by May 11.

"I think once that's laid out by their professors and their faculty members, I think then that will put students a little bit more at-ease where they have a schedule," Afonso said.

A number of initiatives are planned for returning students, Afonso said, including a welcome back party on Thursday, featuring pizza and games, as well as a scheduled visit by an elder to lead a prayer and smudging ceremony.

"I think that will give a very clear message on that we want to go back ... where we're not angry, that we're just really trying to get the education piece out," she said.

Some other events are scheduled to resume, Afonso continued, including toonie lunches, Christmas decorating and handout of "wellness bags," which will also allow student union personnel to speak with students by the end of the month, when many will be more settled in.

"I look forward to that," she said.