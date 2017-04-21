It's been a long year, but Confederation College's graduating film students are finally going to see their names on the big screen this week.

The college is running its annual Film Night on Friday evening, screening 32 short films — about three hours' worth — produced by second-year students for the public.

It's the end of a stressful final year for students in the college's two-year film program, said professor Lee Chambers. It was a year that saw students regularly working late into the night and on weekends to both get their thesis films done, and help their classmates do the same.

Well-rounded filmmakers

"Everybody makes a film," Chambers said. "They all have to write something, direct something, they have to edit it together, they have to go through the entire process of making a film. Even if their interest is somewhere else. Even if they decide 'you know, I want to get into camera work when I'm done,' or 'I want to be an editor' or whatever, they all know the entire process, from beginning to end."

That, Chambers said, makes the college's film grads well-rounded.

"If you want to make a corporate video, or a music video for someone, or shoot a wedding video, or whatever," he said. "Even if it's not a movie in terms of the film industry itself, you can actually use the skills to generate money to pay the bills, because you can record sound, and turn on a camera, and edit something together, and actually complete something from beginning to end."

This year's thesis films, Chambers said, span all manner of genres, including animation, thriller, horror, comedy and documentary. There's also a musical, and music videos, that will screen on Friday.

A stressful second year

The second year of the program — particularly the last few months, as the deadline for completion nears — is busy and stressful, Chambers said.

"Prior to the deadline ... they're here 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Chambers said. "The edit rooms are packed with students trying to do colour correction and sound design and sound mixing and whatnot."

Some of the pressure comes because the students aren't just responsible for their own films — each student also works as a crew member on films made by others in their class.

Chambers said students are expected to crew about five or six films other than their own, but some can work on up to a dozen over the course of the second year.

"A lot of them are so excited about doing this work that ... from the time they're in production, from October until about late February, they're busy on weekends almost every weekend, for months and months, all working together," Chambers said.

Facilitating student ideas

And now, they'll get the chance to show off their work, with Film Night scheduled Friday, April 21.

"The student has an idea, and a story, and we help facilitate the story they want to make," Chambers said. "So whether it's an animation movie, or a horror movie, or a comedy, or a thriller, or a western, or a musical, whatever they want to do, we'll facilitate their creative aspirations."

"We set certain parameters to try to help them with a quality level, and try to help them with the quality level."

Film Night begins at 7 p.m., and takes place in room 351 (the lecture theatre) in Confederation College's Shuniah Building.

Parking will be free, as will admission, although donations toward the film program will be accepted.