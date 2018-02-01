Thunder Bay musician Coleman Hell has released a new single, with a serious message about mental illness.

The new song, titled Manic, was released Wednesday to coincide with Bell Let's Talk Day — an annual campaign that encourages people to talk about struggles with mental health.

The song was inspired by personal experience, Hell said in an interview with Lisa Laco, host of CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning.

"I sort of entered last year on what would probably be described as a career high, and ... all signs should have been pointing to me feeling happy, but I really kind of felt the opposite, and still kind of had the persisting struggles with depression and anxiety that I've had through most of my life.

"And it started to kind of make me question if I was maybe going about things the wrong way, and if I needed to ... start thinking about getting some help with the issues I was dealing with. And that's kind of what inspired me to write the song."

Hell said he hopes the song will help others.

"If there is someone out there going through a similar situation and they're a fan of my music, maybe knowing that ... they're not alone and that all different types of people go through things like this," will help, he said.