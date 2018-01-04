With temperatures dipping well below –20 degrees all over northwestern and northern Ontario, it looks like residents in Thunder Bay are starting the new year off in temperatures way colder than the north pole.

On Thursday residents woke up to extreme cold warnings from Environment Canada as temperatures across the province dropped to –32 degrees but with the wind chill, feeling more like –42 C.

With wind chill temperatures will feel more like —38 C to —42 C in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Luckily, according Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson, this cold arctic air is expected to ease up by the weekend.

"This bitterly cold air is going to be with us for at least one more day, maybe even into Saturday morning before we start to see a return to more seasonal temperatures," Coulson said.

He said while it's not uncommon to see temperatures drop during this time of year, especially in northwestern Ontario, the current cold snap has been quite "persistent and stubborn."

"The coldest conditions right now in many parts of North America is actually over the areas to the northwest and to the north of Lake Superior, so unfortunately Thunder Bay is included in this pocket of extremely cold air," Coulson explained.

He said temperatures should go down to seasonal values around mid January, with highs reaching –6 degrees.

Block heaters, extra layers as well as gloves and toques to cover your extremities are essential during this time, however Coulson would also like to remind residents to "keep a close eye on the very young children and the elderly who don't tend to cope as well with these very cold conditions."