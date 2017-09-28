The regional supervising coroner in Thunder Bay, Ont., says it's "a relief" to finally have a scheduled date to begin an inquest into the death of an 18-year-old man, more than six years after he died.

Cody Thompson-Hardy, from Rocky Bay First Nation, died in August, 2011, eight days after being transferred to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre from the district jail.

His inquest faced delays due to the widespread problems with Aboriginal representation on jury rolls, which plagued the justice system and inquests, as well as an unrelated legal issue that arose last year.

"I think from everybody's perspective, delays are challenging," Michael Wilson said. "They make it harder for witnesses to remember what happened, they make it harder for the family to gain a thorough understanding of what happened."

"They make it harder ... to allow the jury to make positive recommendations," he continued. "So I think from all those perspectives, getting this now to the point where we can proceed is certainly a relief."

Thompson-Hardy was deemed to be in custody when he died, making this inquest mandatory. Jurors will be asked to examine the circumstances surrounding his death, officially rule on cause and manner of death and make recommendations aimed at preventing similar situations.

Michael Wilson, the regional supervising coroner in Thunder Bay, says it's a "relief" to have a date set for a long-awaited inquest into the death of Cody Thompson-Hardy. (parotary.com)

The inquest is scheduled to start in Thunder Bay at the Ontario government building in the city's downtown north core on October 16; officials with the coroner's office stated that it is expected to take up to five days to complete and will hear from approximately 20 witnesses.

The issue of the lack of a potential pool of jurors to adequately represent Indigenous people living on-reserve was managed by the creation in 2015 of a special volunteer jury roll specifically for inquests, Wilson said.

He added that this inquest has the potential to do a lot of good.

"I would suggest that this is a worthwhile inquest for many reasons," Wilson said. "I think there's going to be some worthwhile opportunities for a jury to make recommendations."