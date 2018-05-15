The Ontario Progressive Conservative Party candidate in one of the new ridings in the far north says he's "parted ways" with a staff member over comments on social media.

In a statement on his Twitter account, Clifford Bull, the PC candidate in Kiiwetinoong, announced that a member of his team was let go due to an unspecified comment.

My statement on campaign staff change <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnPoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnPoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/8WGCmwJdA1">pic.twitter.com/8WGCmwJdA1</a> —@VoteBull2018 "I was surprised and disappointed to learn about a comment made on social media by an individual on my campaign team," Bull's tweet read.

"The Ontario PC Party is a big tent the welcomes Ontarians of all faiths and backgrounds," the statement continued.

CBC News has yet to independently confirm who the staff member was or what comments Bull and the party found "disrespectful or hateful."

When asked whether the party would comment further on who the staffer was, what their role was and the nature of the comments, a media relations official said that "Chief Clifford Bull's comments stand."