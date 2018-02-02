Fire officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a blaze in a north side apartment building was accidental and "smoking related."

Investigators have completed their probe of the Wednesday fire at Clark Towers — fire officials have also referred to it as Regency Towers — at the corner of Regent Street and Red River Road.

The occupant of the third-floor apartment unit where the fire reportedly started was admitted to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and is in stable condition, city officials said.

The fire prompted warnings from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue about leaving a building when the fire alarm sounds. Some residents reportedly were wondering the corridors during the fire, putting themselves at risk and making it more difficult for firefighters to rescue people and put out the blaze.