I Choose Tbay - Thunder Bay Civic Pride from Generator on Vimeo.
The City of Thunder Bay and members of the Civic Pride Task Force launched 'I Choose TBay,' a civic pride campaign today at city hall.
The goal of the campaign is to engage residents as ambassadors for the community, Coun. Shelby Ch'ng stated in a release.
"Increasing civic pride is a major priority for city council," she said.
The Civic Pride plan was approved by council in 2016, and brings together representatives of city council, administration and key players from across the community, said Peter Marchl, co-chair of the Civic Pride Task Force.
"A key action is the development of a Civic Pride Plan including partnership opportunities, targeted initiatives and recognition," Marchi said.
As part of the project, people can download the campaign's slogan as a profile picture.
