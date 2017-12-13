The City of Thunder Bay, Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Public Library have raised more than $150,000 for the United Way, the city said Wednesday.

The funds came through the annual municipal division United Way campaign, which has been running for 22 years and raised more than $2.9 million in total.

"The teamwork and generosity shown by our employees is amazing and makes us proud to work among them," said Kelly Robertson, the city's general manager of Community Services, and campaign co-chair.

The fundraising totals for the three divisions were:

Thunder Bay Public Library: $3,358.00

Superior North EMS: $29,181.10

City of Thunder Bay: $120,823.35

Employees contribute to the campaign in a number of ways, including payroll deductions, donations, dress down days, and special events like the Mayor's Mulligan Golf Tournament, the city said in a media release.