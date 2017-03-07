Just over 2,500 people have downloaded the City of Thunder Bay's Pingstreet app since its launch it six months ago, according to data provided to CBC News by the city.

Users have so far sent approximately 170 reports for problems like potholes. The app can also be used to deliver news and emergency alerts, community events and municipal schedules such as garbage pickup or real-time transit updates.

Coun. Shelby Ch'ng said she would like to see more people using Pingstreet, but added it's still early going.

"With any new technology, it does take a little bit of time, and six months may seem like a long time, but in terms of rolling out new products, it might be a little bit longer," Ch'ng said.



Ch'ng would eventually like at least 10 per cent of the population using the app, she said, because it's a more efficient for the city to get reports of problems that way.

"On the phone you have to clearly describe it, explain it, get the address. Whereas in the time you take to call you can easily take a picture of a garbage can or whatever, a pothole, a tree branch. Send in the coordinates and you've submitted," she said.

Fifty-one of the 755 pothole reports filed between Aug. 30, 2016 and Feb. 23, 2017 came via Pingstreet, according to data supplied by the city's roads department.

The city spent approximately $25,000 on the app and will spend about $5,000 a year maintaining it, Ch'ng estimated at the time of the launch.

More than 20 municipalities across Canada use Pingstreet for customer service.