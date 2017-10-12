A number of upgrades are coming to the audio-video equipment in council chambers at Thunder Bay's city hall, including changes that will allow meetings to be broadcast in high definition.

"It's more so to upgrade the equipment," deputy city clerk Krista Power said. "Essentially we've had some issues with the equipment, sometimes a camera going."

The technology upgrades will allow components of the system used by Shaw Cable — who broadcasts all city council meetings — Tbaytel, as well as the company that produces the online live stream to better "speak to each other," she added.

"Our equipment is old and it needs to be upgraded," Power said; she added that she didn't know exactly when the existing system was put in place but that it is a number of years old.

The city has budgeted about $20,000 for the upgrades, Power said, adding that the plan is to install the new system during a period when council takes some time off.

"Our hope would always be during a break from council, so again, over the Christmas break ... or over the summer break," she said, adding that, ideally, it won't have to wait until next year.