A new program aims to help Indigenous women who've experienced violence, and their children, heal.

Beendigen's Circles of Care program officially launched Monday in Thunder Bay. It pairs women with a family support worker who can provide mental, physical, spiritual and cultural supports, assist with planning and goal-setting, and help with conflict resolution, education and awareness.

And, given that children of abused women often become involved in the child welfare system, the family support worker will also act as an advocate for women in the program, liaising with child welfare agencies, with the goal of helping reunite them with their children.

Healing families

"Beendigen's philosophy is that the Indigenous family needs to be healed," said Debra Vermette, Beendigan executive director. "Getting the children with their mothers is key in ... maintaining that family and building that family unit."

"Once we can get the family unit together, then we can start working together ... culturally as a community, and building strong, healthy families which will help in ending domestic violence against Indigenous women."

The program is being run out of Beendigan's new space on Syndicate Avenue South. Circles of Care is accessible by referral, but Vermette said self-referrals are an option for those interested in participating.

Circles of Care family support worker Royleen Dupuis said the program's goal of reuniting children with their mothers is very important.

'They feel lost'

"Without their children, a lot of times they feel worthless and that's when they turn to drugs, alcohol," she said. "They feel lost."

And working with the program is rewarding for Dupuis, too.

"Helping these ladies achieve their goals that they have set out for themselves, and walking beside them is rewarding," she said. "It's a nice feeling when I go home every day."

The Circles of Care progam is funded by the Ontario Native Women's Association. Depending on how much demand there is for the program, it could be expanded in the future, Vermette said.