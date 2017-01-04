The Kenora, Ont. detachment of the OPP has welcomed a new addition to its canine unit.

A two-year-old yellow lab named Cinch has joined the team after being trained as a general search and rescue dog.

Cinch's role will be to search for lost or missing people. He's trained to search off-leash using a GPS collar, said Provincial Constable Jeff Poperechny, the unit's canine handler.

Cinch will alert police if "he finds a missing person, say laying down in the ditch or cold, tired and lost in the bush. He's going to go up to that person and continuously bark, alerting handlers and the searcher where this person is," Poperechny said.

'More lost hunters up here'

Cinch is one of the first three dogs being trained for search and rescue in a new initiative for the province.

"I think the reason they would have deployed the search and rescue dogs up in this area [is] primarily because we do have obviously pretty remote areas up here," Poperechny said, "we get more lost hunters and more missing people in general in the outdoors up here."

Cinch will join Jax, a three-year-old German Shepherd, trained to deal with more criminal situations that pose a higher level of risk to the public or police.

Both Cinch and Jax live with Constable Properechny and are always on patrol when he's on duty.

"They get along," Properechny said, "they're turning out to be good pals."