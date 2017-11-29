Head coach Mike Boromko says the secret to this season's success is hard work, and he's never pushed a team harder than he has this year. (Superior Schools Secondary Athletic / Twitter)

The secret, according to Churchill Trojan head coach Mike Boromko, is hard work.

On Wednesday Nov. 29, Sir Winston Churchill's football team — the Churchill Trojans — brought home the OFSAA Northern Bowl championship trophy after defeating the North Bay West Ferris Trojans 36-14.

"It was an earlier game...and they knew what they had in front of them and they just went out and did what they could do," coach Boromko said.

Having played an outstanding, undefeated season, this championship trophy was "the perfect ending to [their] season."

"I never pushed a team harder, ever," Boromko said.

And while there were a few complaints here and there, according to head coach Boromko, everyone on the team "knew what the results were going to be if they didn't" push it and give it their all.

"[The] coaching staff was outstanding; just tirelessly looking at tape and preparing and it was every game this year and it was fantastic," Boromko said.

Along with the championship trophy, the team was also able to bring home a big banner that will live in the school gym for the next few months.