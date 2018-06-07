Former students of Sir Winston Churchill CVI will have one last chance to walk the halls of their alma mater, before it closes its doors for good at the end of the school year.

On June 8, the high school is hosting a community celebration — an opportunity for past students, staff and the broader community to relive some memories and say goodbye to the school.

"It's kind of a solemn time, but we want to make it a happy time," said Paul Trevisan, who has taught at the school for close to 17 years, and also attended as a student.

Churchill, which first opened its doors in the 1960s, is closing this year as part of the Lakehead District School Board's plan to deal with declining enrolment numbers. The high school will be demolished to make way for a new elementary school.

The fact that the building is being demolished sets it apart from other high schools in the city that have closed, but been repurposed, said Trevisan, adding that many people still feel a strong connection to their old school and are sad to see it go.

"The feelings have been all over the map but that's why I think a lot of people need the closure," he said, and the chance to "walk the hall once again."

The community celebration, organized by current students and staff, is taking place on Friday from 7 - 9:30 p.m. at the high school.

The event will feature live entertainment, games and displays of school uniforms and yearbooks from past years.

Students have also put together a display "commemorating all the great things that have happened at Churchill, and with Churchill students from 1967 to 2018," said Trevisan, adding that planning the event has been good for current students.

"It's kind of neat to watch them reflect on what has happened over the years ... how we've changed, and then talking about that," he said.

"It's been a really good experience overall and I think that it does help the kids with the fact that [the school] will be closing."