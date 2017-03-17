A former Ontario Provincial Police officer in Thunder Bay, Ont., who was facing police services act charges, is no longer a member of the force, meaning the charges have expired, according to the Professional Standards Bureau.

Christopher Bannon was charged with discreditable conduct and insubordination in 2014, following some alleged activity on Facebook.

While off-duty, Bannon allegedly sent a private message to a female candidate for a political party in the lead-up to that year's provincial election. The candidate is referred to in the OPP notice of hearing as "TJ."

That message allegedly contained abusive and offensive language.

The insubordination charge related to Bannon's alleged behaviour at an OPP Professional Standards Bureau interview following the first charge.

Bannon's case was delayed for nearly two years.

A spokesperson with the Professional Standards Bureau confirmed on Friday that Bannon has since left the police service, meaning the bureau no longer has jurisdiction to pursue charges under the Police Services Act.

No finding was ever made on Bannon's charges.