Many people like to hang onto some holiday cheer by leaving their Christmas tree on display into the New Year.

But if you're ready to retire this year's Tannenbaum, the City of Thunder Bay is ready to receive it.

The Christmas tree chipping program in the city opened on Boxing Day, and will continue until Jan. 12, 2018.

Natural trees should not be left out for curbside garbage collection, instead, they should be dropped off at one of the following tree collection locations:

On Thunder Bay's north side:

Brent Park (Balsam St. at Margaret St.)

County Park Courts (County Blvd.)

Grandview Arena (Westminster United Church parking lot off Madeline Street)

John Jumbo Recreation Centre (Toivo St.)

Strathcona Golf Course

On Thunder Bay's south side:

Delaney Arena (Legion Track Dr.)

Kinsmen Northwood Centre (609 James St. N.)

Westfort Playing Field (off Neebing Ave.)

West Thunder Community Centre (915 S. Edward St.)

Residents are asked to remove all ornaments before dropping off trees at the collection sites.

Chipped trees are added to the compost pile at the city's landfill site, and the compost will be offered to residents in the spring.