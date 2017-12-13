The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign is only 10 days away from it's final collection day, and officials at the charitable organization say donations have fallen behind, especially compared to last year.

According to a written statement, volunteers at Salvation Army has collected $96,536 to date in Thunder Bay, however with a total goal of $200,000, Salvation Army is approximately $9000 short compared to a year ago.

Last week's winter storm in northwestern Ontario did not help matters either. With many local businesses closing their doors, volunteers saw fewer holiday shoppers and were unable to get to their kettle.

But the staff and volunteers at the local Salvation Army still have confidence they'll be able to achieve their goal but they need volunteers to make it happen.

Kettle shifts are usually 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on week days and until 5 p.m. on weekends.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers who would be available to fill in any last-minute cancellations as a full coverage would ensure the organization could reach their goal.

Ways to Donate

Donations to the kettle campaign will be accepted until Dec. 23 at various locations around the city.

Residents can also donate online through the Thunder Bay kettle website, or through the new Salvation Army Kettle App.

Volunteers who are wishing to lend a helping hand can do so by calling the local Salvation Army branch on Cumberland Street.