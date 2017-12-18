Thunder Bay's Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign is getting back on track.

Just a few days ago, the annual Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign in Thunder Bay was struggling, with the agency saying they were about $9,000 behind last year and had a dire need of volunteers.

The public call for support seems to be working, however, as in the days since, donation and volunteer numbers have surged, said Lori Mitchell, executive director of the Salvation Army's Thunder Bay branch.

"It's gone really well," she said. "We had 64 two-hour [volunteer] shifts available on Thursday morning, and as of end of business Friday, we had every shift except one filled."

In addition, about $30,000 has been donated in the last few days.

"We're still a little bit behind, because we're catching up," Mitchell said. "But the totals each day have been a little bit higher than the same day last year."

The campaign wraps up on Saturday, Dec. 23 and the goal is to raise $200,000, with the money supporting community programming in Thunder Bay like the Salvation Army soup van, school breakfast and anger management programs for children.

As of Sunday, Mitchell said the campaign had raised about $140,000.

To donate, visit one of the nine Christmas kettles in Thunder Bay, contact the Thunder Bay Salvation Army office, or visit fillthekettle.com.