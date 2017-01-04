The results are in for this year's Christmas Bird Count in Thunder Bay, Ont., and while the number of species sighted was right on average, there were also a few surprises.

This year, birders spotted 49 species, and 9,842 birds, said Brian Ratcliff, a wildlife biologist and long-time local participant in the count.

Participants were fortunate to have good weather for the event, which always takes place on Boxing Day in Thunder Bay.

"We had some wind ... wind can [be] a bit of an issue when listening for birds," said Ratcliff, "but generally things went really well."

Two big surprises

There were a number of interesting sightings this year, said Ratcliff, noting that this year people spotted a greater number of American Crows, common mergansers and short-eared owls than in previous years.

Two birds made appearances for the very first time.

The slaty-backed gull, which is rarely spotted during winter in North America, was one of them.

The slaty-backed gull, normally found along the coast of northeastern Asia, is one of two species spotted for the first time as part of Thunder Bay's annual Christmas Bird Count. Photos were sent to bird experts to verify the sighting. (audobon.org)

"That's pretty cool to see a new species here," said Ratcliff. "And we ended up with another new species which is called a chukar."

A chukar is in an introduced species from southeast Asia which belongs to the same family as partridge and grouse, he said. "Some of them are trying to overwinter here, which is kind of interesting."

This year Thunder Bay also saw the highest number of participants venture out to search for birds as part of the count, with close to 50 people scouring different areas of the city.

The annual Christmas Bird Count is a program of the National Audubon Society.