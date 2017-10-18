Christina Jung

LIVE Thunder Bay More Streams
Thursday
Mainly sunny
17°C
Friday
A mix of sun and cloud
21°C
Saturday
Chance of showers
19°C
Sunday
Chance of showers
18°C
Monday
Chance of showers
12°C
- Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
- It can be done: Ski jump in Michigan sets example for Big Thunder
- Thunder Bay police to revamp recruiting, training as part of new diversity efforts
- Confederation College international students worry over permit expiry, costs as faculty strike continues
- Drivers unsure of new pedestrian crossover at Thunder Bay's Simpson and Ogden Streets
- 'Canadian original': Politicians pay tribute to Gord Downie
- Looking for a place to happen: Canadian stories behind Tragically Hip's lyrics
- Did the UN ignore warnings of ethnic cleansing of Rohingya in Myanmar?
- ISIS may have lost Raqqa, but its ideology is likely to live on