An employee at the Chippewa Wildlife Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., says he hopes that by sharing photos of the animals who live there, he'll raise awareness of the value of the facility, and how the animals are cared for.
"The animals aren't neglected," said Jason Corbett, an animal feeder at the wildlife park who recently caught some of the animals he works with on camera and posted the photos on Facebook.
"The animals are very healthy. They're checked monthly by a vet, their diet is prescribed by the vet," Corbett said.
In its proposed 2017 budget, the city is suggesting that the wildlife exhibit be closed as a cost-saving measure.
If that happens, Corbett said the animals, which were either born in captivity or brought to Chippewa to recover from an injury, and can't survive on their own, will simply have to be moved to another facility.
"I would definitely be sad if they decided to close it down," he said.
Corbett, who is also a member of the group, Friends of Chippewa Park, said he's in favour of the group's idea to keep the wildlife park open, but to improve and expand it as a wildlife sanctuary.