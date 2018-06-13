Century-old horses ride again at Thunder Bay's Chippewa Park
$900K restoration project sees half of carousel's horses carefully fixed up so far
Horses are back on track
Half of the Chippewa Park carousel's century-old horses have been carefully restored while keeping their original charm.
A summer staple
The carousel is a summer favourite and is put up every summer at the park on Lake Superior.
$900K restoration project
The restoration is part of a $900,000 facelift for the historic ride that has even seen the horseshoes touched up.
The next stages of the restoration will tackle the remaining horses, a new Wurlitzer organ music box as well as new electrical works and a motor to make the ride more efficient.
Newly restored horses' 1st rodeo
This year marks the first time the public has been able to see the newly restored horses as well as the older mares and studs on the carousel.
Kate Beaulieu and Donna Gilhooly with the Friends of Chippewa Park share a smile near the carousel.
Restoration to continue in winter
Further work on the carousel will take place again this winter with the Friends of Chippewa Park group hoping to build an enclosure around the carousel in an effort to keep it preserved.
Work expected to be complete in 2019
The Friends of Chippewa Park hope to have the rest of the horses and the other restoration work completed by next summer.
Fundraising is still taking place to cover the restoration costs.
With files from Up North