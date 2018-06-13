Century-old horses ride again at Thunder Bay's Chippewa Park

Horses are back on track

Half of the Chippewa Park carousel's century-old horses have been carefully restored while keeping their original charm.

(Jeff Walters/CBC)

A summer staple

Chippewa Park Carousel 1:06

The carousel is a summer favourite and is put up every summer at the park on Lake Superior.

(Jeff Walters/CBC)

$900K restoration project

The restoration is part of a $900,000 facelift for the historic ride that has even seen the horseshoes touched up.

The next stages of the restoration will tackle the remaining horses, a new Wurlitzer organ music box as well as new electrical works and a motor to make the ride more efficient.

(Jeff Walters/CBC)

Newly restored horses' 1st rodeo

This year marks the first time the public has been able to see the newly restored horses as well as the older mares and studs on the carousel.

Kate Beaulieu and Donna Gilhooly with the Friends of Chippewa Park share a smile near the carousel.

(Jeff Walters/CBC)

Restoration to continue in winter

Further work on the carousel will take place again this winter with the Friends of Chippewa Park group hoping to build an enclosure around the carousel in an effort to keep it preserved.

(Jeff Walters/CBC)

Work expected to be complete in 2019

The Friends of Chippewa Park hope to have the rest of the horses and the other restoration work completed by next summer.

Fundraising is still taking place to cover the restoration costs.