The Thunder Bay, Ont., Chill soccer team continues its successful season.
The team won the Premier Development League's (PDL) central conference championship on Saturday, beating the Des Moines Menace 2-0 in Pontiac, Michigan.
Now, the Chill have not only secured their fifth central conference title since 2008, but the team has also secured a spot in the PDL's final four.
Congratulations @ThunderBayChill on winning the Central Conference Championship! All the best in the Final Four! #tbayproud pic.twitter.com/z71n90fVFF—
@TBBordercats
That final four is still taking shape, however.
Two other PDL teams had secured a final four spot as of Monday. One, being Mississippi Brilla FC, who won the southern conference on Saturday night by beating FC Miami City 3-1 on penalty kicks.
The eastern conference championship was also decided Sunday night in a match between the Long Island Rough Riders and the Charlotte Eagles, with the Eagles coming out on top, also on penalty kicks.
The western conference title will be awarded this week. The game between Fresno Fuega and FC Golden State Force was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to heavy rain.
A post on the FC Golden State Force Facebook page said the game will take place either Monday, July 24, or Tuesday, July 25.
