The head coach of the Thunder Bay Chill is confident about his squad's chances in their upcoming playoff run.

The Chill, who compete in the Premier Development League, clinched the league's Heartland Division last week.

Now, they're readying for the Central Conference semifinal game against Kitchener-Waterloo's K-W United FC, which takes place in Pontiac, Michigan, on Friday.

"We know they are a very good team," said Chill head coach Giovanni Petraglia. "I'm looking for my team to be focussed."

"We will find the goal," he said. "If we keep being organized defensively, as we did so far, I think we can go all the way through the final."

If the Chill are victorious on Friday, they'll play in the Central Conference final on Saturday night, playing either the Des Moines Menace or Michigan Bucks; those teams play in the other Central Conference semifinal game on Friday night.

"We want to win," Petraglia said. "We want to win hopefully in the 90 minutes to save some energy for the final Saturday, but we go game by game."

"We need to get the job done Friday first, and then we'll hopefully think about the Saturday night game."

The games are taking place at Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac, Michigan. The Chill play K-W United at 5 pm Friday.

If they win, the conference final goes Saturday at 7:30 p.m.