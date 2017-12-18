A Thunder Bay city councillor hopes his fellow councillors will commit to filling gaps in youth programming in the city by agreeing to reinstate the Children's Charter Coalition.

Coun. Frank Pullia, who is also the council's children's advocate, is tabling a resolution at the December 18 meeting of Thunder Bay City Council calling for the formation of a new coalition.

He says the coalition would be made up of organizations that work with children and youth, as well as city employees, and would examine what's not working when it comes to services for children and youth in Thunder Bay, and why.

"I believe that we can accomplish a lot ... by being focused on what's not working, on the gaps, on the needs that are being unmet," Pullia said. "Say, okay, who is doing what, when and how, and how can we collaborate at a higher level to bring forth some positive outcomes."

A coalition has been in existence in the past, but disbanded in 2010. It was run by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, but a new version would fall under the City of Thunder Bay and be an official committee of council.

"We need to bring it in-house ... so that we can play a coordinating role amongst the different organizations in the city," Pullia said. "While everybody's there doing their thing — and there's tremendous effort and resources put toward the welfare of children and their families — we still need, I believe, to collaborate more laterally."

"We need to knock down those silos, those barriers, that prevent the creation of synergies that would help a long way in addressing some of the gaps that still exist, because if there was no gaps we wouldn't be having any problem with youth and children," he said.

Pullia said the coalition would meet quarterly, and no funding would be required, as the coalition would make use of existing resources.

"The first focus would be to do a gap analysis," he said. "Identify what gaps are there, and then do reverse-engineering and see why are these gaps, why are these issues, still with us. What's missing?"

"And then we would be in a position to lobby or make recommendations at the municipal level, provincial or federal level."

Pullia has a list of about 30 organizations that are willing to be part of the coalition should it be reformed. If council votes in favour of his resolution at tonight's meeting, Pullia said the coalition could be up and running again as early as January.