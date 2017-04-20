A Thunder Bay, Ont. man has received a two-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and sexual interference.

John David Cornell also received three years of probation to be served after his release, and is subject to a number of other conditions, including restrictions on Internet usage.

He'll also be placed on the sex offender registry for life.

The sentence was handed down Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Justice in Thunder Bay by Justice W. Danial Newton, and was the result of a joint submission by the defense and the Crown.

Cornell was charged with child pornography-related offenses in 2015. An agreed statement of facts stated those charges stemmed from the uploading of child pornography to two Twitter accounts in 2014.

The uploads came from an IP address registered to Cornell, and police later executed a search warrant at his home, seizing a computer and external storage devices.

Investigation revealed the computer and storage devices contained more than 2,900 videos and more than 12,600 images of child pornography, according to the statement.

Cornell was later charged with several offenses — including sexual interference — after a complainant came forward.

The agreed statement of facts stated the second set of charges were the result of a relationship Cornell had with a minor.

Cornell pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and sexual interference during an earlier court appearance.