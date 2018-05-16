Skip to Main Content
Crews in hazmat suits dealing with chemical spill at Lakehead University

Crews in hazmat suits dealing with chemical spill at Lakehead University

Thunder Bay firefighters are currently on the scene at Lakehead University dealing with a chemical spill involving what they're calling a "product of concern."

Firefighters in grey hazmat suits prepare to enter Lakehead University's building at 1294 Balmoral St. on Wednesday afternoon after a chemical spill. Firefighters at the scene said the chemical was a "product of concern." (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

It happened in a lab on campus just after 1 p.m., officials said.

The spill reportedly happened on the third floor of the building at 1294 Balmoral St.

The building was evacuated.

Firefighters in hazmat suits entered the building shortly before 3 p.m.

A command centre has been set up near the spill.

No other details were immediately available.

