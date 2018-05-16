Breaking
Crews in hazmat suits dealing with chemical spill at Lakehead University
Thunder Bay firefighters are currently on the scene at Lakehead University dealing with a chemical spill involving what they're calling a "product of concern."
Thunder Bay firefighters say the substance is a 'product of concern'
It happened in a lab on campus just after 1 p.m., officials said.
The spill reportedly happened on the third floor of the building at 1294 Balmoral St.
The building was evacuated.
Firefighters in hazmat suits entered the building shortly before 3 p.m.
A command centre has been set up near the spill.
No other details were immediately available.