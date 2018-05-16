Crews in hazmat suits dealing with chemical spill at Lakehead University

Thunder Bay firefighters are currently on the scene at Lakehead University dealing with a chemical spill involving what they're calling a "product of concern."

It happened in a lab on campus just after 1 p.m., officials said.

The spill reportedly happened on the third floor of the building at 1294 Balmoral St.

The building was evacuated.

Firefighters in hazmat suits entered the building shortly before 3 p.m.

A command centre has been set up near the spill.

No other details were immediately available.