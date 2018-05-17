Lakehead University campus building re-opens after chemical spill

A building on Lakehead University's campus has re-opened after a chemical spill caused an evacuation there on Wednesday afternoon.

The spill happened in the Paleo-DNA lab, located in the university's building at 1294 Balmoral Street, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said.

The spill occurred on the third floor. A lab representative said it involved some 1.5 ml tubes containing chemicals used in the lab, including Phenol.

The tubes were being prepared for disposal, when a sterilization bag became unfastened and some of the tubes fell out. Their lids opened when they fell to the floor, and some liquid of the liquid inside was spilled.

The spill was called in at about 12:40 p.m., and firefighters secured the location. Firefighters in hazmat suits entered the building at about 3 p.m., and cleaned up the spill.

There were no injuries, the fire department said.

Lakehead said the building was reopened after an inspection.