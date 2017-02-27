The Beaver Brae Secondary School cheerleading squad, from Kenora, Ont., made their mark on the world stage when they became the first international team to ever compete in the Game Day category of the World School Cheerleading Championships at Disney World in Florida in mid-February.

"I still find it overwhelming," said coach Deborah Allan of the fact the Broncos team, made up of girls in grades seven to 12 won bronze for their music routine, made finals in the Game Day division, and came home with a silver ranking for the nation's cup.

"I still tear up, choke up every time I think about what this team has accomplished."

Cheerleading is now a provisional sport for the Olympics and the sport's governing body is looking at ways to increase participation internationally, she said.

"The I.C.U. [International Cheer Union] needs to get established what events are going to come into play and they asked Beaver Brae, from Kenora, Ontario, to be the first team to ever do this event [Game Day] and that was just such an honour."

Game Day draws heavily from the American tradition of Friday night football in a big stadium, said Allan, leaving her girls, from a hockey-mad city of just 15,000, at a bit of a disadvantage.

"It was a very new experience for them, and these Americans, they've been practicing that. Every Friday they perform in front of their crowds and this was brand new to us so the girls did very well and they're such talented athletes they just understood what they needed to do and the International Cheer Union was so happy with their performance."

Allan, who has been participating in and coaching cheerleading for 34 years, including guiding the team to top place in the Canadian championships in 2013, said the global recognition is a thrill.

Deborah Allan, the coach of the Beaver Brae Secondary School cheerleading team, says she has been involved with the sport for 34 years. (Beaver Brae Secondary School )

"This is the North American event you want to be at, the one I watched 34 years ago and dreamed of being in front of the [Magic Kingdom] castle and performing on that international stage," said Allan.

But she added there is one more reason this event has been a dream come true for her.

"My daughter is also a senior on the team so she leaves our high school program with a worlds' bronze medal and I'm so happy for her for that."