Thunder Bay police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder surrendered after a police operation in the city's East End Thursday night.

Charles Norman Casmey was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Casmey's surrender followed police being called to a home on McTavish Street to investigate reports of a barricaded man in a home.

The area was contained by the Thunder Bay police's emergency task unit; Ontario Provincial Police were also involved in the operation, city police said.

Casmey had been wanted for second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm after an incident early Monday morning. Police said officers were called to a McLaughlin Street home on Feb. 26 where they found a 63-year-old man dead and a 25-year-old woman injured.

The victims and the suspect are known to each other, police said.