Thunder Bay residents are among the most charitable in Canada, new data from Statistics Canada suggests.

More than 24 per cent of Thunder Bay taxpayers earned tax receipts for charitable donations in 2015.

Only Ottawa, Guelph and Winnipeg had more donors per capita.

The Canada Revenue Agency issued tax receipts to residents of Thunder Bay for a total of $22,815 in donations.

The median annual donation per person was $260 – slightly less than the national median donation per person of $300.

The median income of Thunder Bay donors was just over $56,000.

In Kenora, more than 2,800 residents donated an average of $290 each in 2015.

That's approximately 21 per cent of that city's taxpayers.

The StatsCan figures only count donations to registered charities for which tax receipts were issued and claimed.

Donors can carry forward donations for up to five years, meaning amounts claimed in 2015 could include donations made in any of the five previous years.